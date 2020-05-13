Wits' Kgaogelo Sekgota explains his return from Portugal

On loan at Bidvest Wits from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Setubal until the end of the season, Kgaogelo Sekgota has opened up about sacrificing his European adventure for the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Whenever a South African player prematurely dumps an overseas team for a local club, many question his ambition.

However, Sekgota insists linking up with Wits doesn't mean he's unambitious, citing his desire to look after his mother Paulina who was ill as the main reason for his comeback.

The 22-year-old right-winger's move to the university outfit was also motivated by hunger for game time.

"I was doing well in Portugal, but I thought I needed more minutes... more game time. And my mom wasn't well, I decided that it was a good decision to be closer to her while I am also getting game time, so I joined Wits. I always put my mom first," Sekgota told Sowetan.

"My mom is a single parent. I have been with her alone the whole life. She's done a lot for me and I am happy she's fine now," said Sekgota.