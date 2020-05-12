'I'll get my Bafana chance'

Bidvest Wits star Gift Motupa has not given up on his dream of being a regular feature for Bafana Bafana.

Motupa has been one of the most effective attackers in the country, but he has still fallen short of cracking the nod for Bafana.

His effectiveness has been on display in the past two seasons at Wits where he has been the top scorer for the team for both campaigns.

In the 2018/19 season, he was the top scorer for Wits with 11 goals in all competitions and this season he has bagged 12 goals.

"I don't take it [being overlooked] in a bad way and still believe my chance will come," Motupa said.