'I'll get my Bafana chance'
Bidvest Wits star Gift Motupa has not given up on his dream of being a regular feature for Bafana Bafana.
Motupa has been one of the most effective attackers in the country, but he has still fallen short of cracking the nod for Bafana.
His effectiveness has been on display in the past two seasons at Wits where he has been the top scorer for the team for both campaigns.
In the 2018/19 season, he was the top scorer for Wits with 11 goals in all competitions and this season he has bagged 12 goals.
"I don't take it [being overlooked] in a bad way and still believe my chance will come," Motupa said.
"All I have to do is to keep working hard and to score goals for my team. I am hopeful that my chance with the national team will come."
After not getting a chance under Stuart Baxter, Motupa hoped that the arrival of Molefi Ntseki as Bafana coach would signal a change in fortune.
However, the 25-year-old has still not received a call-up since Ntseki took over last August.
Motupa was a key player for the under-23 national team and was part of the squad that represented the country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. His first and only senior international cap came in 2016 in the 1-1 draw with Mauritania under coach Shakes Mashaba.
After having been overlooked for the last Bafana squad that was meant to face S�o Tom�, Motupa said the only way to earn a selection is by performing well for his club.
"When the PSL comes back, I will do my best. We can still qualify for the Nedbank Cup final and win it. That would be a big boost in confidence. We have not been bad, but we have also not been at our peak. We know we can do better and will try by all means to fix what needs to be fixed."
