Maritzburg United secure Richard Ofori with new deal

Maritzburg United averted the risk of losing goalkeeper Richard Ofori for free by exercising their option to renew clause in his contract.

By doing so, they have put all the stops to fend off interest from other clubs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns included.

Ghana's No 1 has been in fine form this season, attracting interest from Pirates and Sundowns.

The 26-year-old has been a vital cog in the team's meteoric rise in the PSL from the previous season to their current fifth position on the table. He kept 10 clean sheets in 24 matches in all competitions.

Chairman Farook Kadodia said it would have been foolish for them not to have exercised the option in the contract of one their best players.