Richard Ofori yearns for a gold medal
Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori is buoyed by his coach Eric Tinkler's words that any team that wants him must be ready to break the bank.
Ofori has been outstanding for the Team of Choice since he joined them in 2018. And it is not surprising that he has attracted interests from the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Following another top performance against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, where Tinkler's side walked away with a 2-1 victory, the coach said the Ghanaian No.1's quality was there for all to see.
Speaking ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 16 match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm), Ofori was chuffed to have received raving praise from his mentor at the KZN Midlands side
"It [being praised by Tinkler] is a very good sign. It means you have worked hard. You just need to continue working hard. It is not like the team is saying 'go and relax now'," Ofori said.
Ofori has played 22 matches for Maritzburg in all competitions, 20 in the Absa Premiership, and has kept eight clean-sheets while letting in 17 goals. He played two matches in the Telkom Knockout.
The towering shot-stopper aims to cap off what has been a good season by at least lifting the Nedbank Cup after failing to win the Telkom Knockout final, losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final in December. They also lost the Nedbank Cup final to Free State Stars in the 2017/2018 season.
"This club has been doing well for the past three years although last year, we struggled a bit and we know as a club that we haven't won a cup. It is every owner's dream, the supporters and the players' dream to win a cup ... I have been in a final twice," Ofori stated.
"To be in the final twice and lost all, is very painful but we are hoping for the best in the next coming cup games."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.