Richard Ofori yearns for a gold medal

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori is buoyed by his coach Eric Tinkler's words that any team that wants him must be ready to break the bank.

Ofori has been outstanding for the Team of Choice since he joined them in 2018. And it is not surprising that he has attracted interests from the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following another top performance against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, where Tinkler's side walked away with a 2-1 victory, the coach said the Ghanaian No.1's quality was there for all to see.

Speaking ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 16 match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm), Ofori was chuffed to have received raving praise from his mentor at the KZN Midlands side

"It [being praised by Tinkler] is a very good sign. It means you have worked hard. You just need to continue working hard. It is not like the team is saying 'go and relax now'," Ofori said.