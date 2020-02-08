Maritzburg United progress in cup‚ but Eric Tinkler has eye on the league

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinker hopes his side will take some momentum into two “crucial” away games against Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs in the next week in the wake of their Nedbank Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Stellenbosch FC

Maritzburg triumphed 5-4 on penalties at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Friday night, after a 2-2 draw in a game with a lively first half that petered out into a contest of attrition the longer it went on.

The fact that his side, with seven changes, came out victorious in the end is a great boost according to Tinkler, who has prioritised finishing as high as possible in the league this season over Nedbank Cup success.

“The games with Wits and Chiefs have been in my thoughts because the league is very important for us,” Tinkler said, as his side currently occupy a creditable sixth place in the Absa Premiership.

“We have done well so far and yes we are away from that bottom group, but it’s not for that reason. It’s more targets and objectives that I have set for myself and the team has set for itself, and these next 10 games are extremely important and we want to make sure we finish well.