Affonso turns TKO final on its head to earn cup glory for Sundowns

Striker Mauricio Affonso scored twice in the second half as Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to edge Maritzburg United 2-1 and win the Telkom Knockout on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Uruguayan import arrived with an impressive goalscoring record from South America but was injured during his opening months with Sundowns and has only recently begun to feature.

But his pedigree was quickly evident and then significantly enhanced on Saturday as his two headers turned the game on its head and secured another trophy for the league champions.

Judas Moseamedi had Maritzburg ahead in the 40th minute and looked to equalise with the last touch of the game but was ruled offside in a controversial call.

A goalkeeping blunder by Richard Ofori allowed Sundowns back in the game as Affonso netted his double, the second from a corner as the Maritzburg defence again let themselves down.