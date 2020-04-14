Former champs Ledwaba and Thobela support idea to help retired boxers

"Anyone who signs up to be a fighter, effectively you sign up to a life of solitary confinement. You are alone. It's a lonely life, it's tough. Tragically, when a fighter comes back... they're coming back for money, they're going back to the well, which is why I'm building a foundation to look after fighters.

"So we have a duty to have these organisations - the WBC, the WBA, the IBF, the WBO, the IBO - to perhaps give a percentage of their fees to a foundation that looks after fighters."

Ledwaba said: "It's a very good initiative. That is how sanctioning bodies will help, by taking a percentage of a champion's purse, investing it and give it back to them when they retire. The IBF does it and it happened to me. I claimed it after losing the title."

Thobela, a former WBO and WBA lightweight and WBC super-middleweight champ, said: "These sanctioning bodies deducted a percentage of my purse monies but I did not get a cent of it. I spoke to BSA about it years ago but I ended up being a marked man."

Lejaka said: "The benevolent fund is still there but it is now called help and safety fund. It covers two things - if a boxer dies in the ring or gets injured in a fight.

"In principle Eubank's idea is good. It is something we must do but my concern is how are you going to make it work in an SA context? For example, a boxer with no fight in a year, how do you finance it?"