Eric Tinkler slams media for 'criticising' Team of Choice

Leading up to their Telkom Knockout final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm), fiery Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has alleged media has been destabilising his team.

Tinkler claimed that media had been reporting unfairly about the Team of Choice ahead of the TKO decider against the Pitso Mosimane-coached Downs.

"The press does not help... the press will have a newspaper report saying 'fatigue' and that rubs off on the players. 'Under pressure... three cup finals [he's been to as a coach]', this is what I read in the newspapers and I am confused because we've been doing well and I am saying 'well done' to my players," said Tinkler.

"In our last eight games we've accumulated 15 points... if you accumulate that at the beginning of the season and throughout the season, you're looking to win the title, but the media says we are under pressure."

The Team of Choice tactician did not hold back: "You got all these newspaper reports speaking about pressure, that goes to the players, so I'm always having to go and fix, fix, fix.