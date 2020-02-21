Pitso Mosimane backs Lebohang Maboe amid boos from some Sundowns fans

“That’s why he is playing for us and that’s why he was in the starting line-up against Celtic. He will get there – not this year but maybe next year,” said Mosimane, adding that he had to calm fans down when they called for Maboe’s substitution in the second half.

“I calmed the fans down to support the players. You have to calm them down.

“The supporters are on the edge because they want to win the league. We are all under stress – we don’t need Lebo for this match but we need him on Sunday against VUT.”

Mosimane also spoke about his influential but temperamental Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino, who was lucky to escape without a red card against Celtic.

“There we were skating on thin ice. I asked Ali Meza to say, talk to your friend in your language [Spanish], because he will get a second yellow card.

“He played a brilliant game because he is an intelligent player – his level of skills, technique and mastering the ball is unbelievable. AJ [Andile Jali] is also unbelievable – this guy is really marshalling our midfield, he is our number one player in our midfield.

“He is helping Hlompho Kekana to score goals like the one he scored from a free-kick. It’s unbelievable and they work very hard.

“Even ‘Mshishi’ [Themba Zwane] and ‘Vila’ [Sibusiso Vilakazi], who were a little bit quiet, but they have experience and you can see. If you have to lock the game, put it in the pocket and zip it.”