Title run-in: Will anyone catch rampaging Chiefs?

By the look of things, Kaizer Chiefs can maintain their top spot and clinch the Absa Premiership come May.

However, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns look prepared to fight until the end. Neville Khoza and Sihle Ndebele take a closer look at the possible eventualities for the top-six contenders in the title run-in

Chiefs

Current position: First

Possible maximum points: 75

Analysis: Last Saturday's 1-0 win over traditional rivals Orlando Pirates will have gone a long way in lifting Chiefs' confidence.

The fact that the league is the only tournament Amakhosi are playing for means there aren't any distractions.

Their run-in also looks easier, with home matches against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch to follow. But their trickier clashes include two against Bidvest Wits and a monstrous fixture against Sundowns next month. They will hope their top scorer Samir Nurkovic finds form again.

Remaining fixtures:

Saturday, AmaZulu (home); March 18, Wits (home); March 22, Polokwane (away); April 5, Celtic (away); April 12, Stellenbosch (home); April 15, Sundowns (home); April 24, Wits (away); May 6, Chippa (home); May 9, Baroka (away)

Sundowns