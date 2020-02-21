Pitso not writing VUT amateurs off

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not taking anything for granted as they prepare to face minnows Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

In the biggest mismatch in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, the nine-time league champions will take on VUT at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

VUT play in the fourth-tier SAB Regional League and stunned local football when they eliminated Golden Arrows from the cup in the first round two weeks ago.

"You can't get to the second round of this tournament and have nothing to offer. You can't beat Golden Arrows and not have something," Mosimane said. "I went to watch them play last week and they are a good team. I was anxious to see how does a team in the SAB League eliminate a Premiership team."