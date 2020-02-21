Pitso not writing VUT amateurs off
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not taking anything for granted as they prepare to face minnows Vaal University of Technology (VUT).
In the biggest mismatch in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, the nine-time league champions will take on VUT at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
VUT play in the fourth-tier SAB Regional League and stunned local football when they eliminated Golden Arrows from the cup in the first round two weeks ago.
"You can't get to the second round of this tournament and have nothing to offer. You can't beat Golden Arrows and not have something," Mosimane said. "I went to watch them play last week and they are a good team. I was anxious to see how does a team in the SAB League eliminate a Premiership team."
While Mosimane says he takes VUT seriously, a few of his star players will miss the match after they intentionally got yellow cards in the match with Bloem Celtic. Sibusiso Vilakazi, Gaston Sirino, Mosa Lebusa and Hlompho Kekana are suspended for the clash, which opens the door for the likes of Aubrey Ngoma, Keletso Makgalwa and Ali Meza.
VUT coach Standford Nkoane said Arrows did the same thing and suffered the consequences. "Arrows got yellow cards to rest their top players [before facing VUT]. Arrows underestimated us and we showed them."
Mosimane said the story of Nkoane and his VUT team reminds him of his own journey.
"It reminds me of when I started coaching. I started coaching at a school in Soweto, not even the SAB League. This cup has so many good stories," he said.
"I played for a team called Rockville Hungry Lions and once got beaten by Pirates by eight goals. So the minute you underestimate them you are being disrespectful."
