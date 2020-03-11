On-loan Nyiko Mobbie to haunt his team Sundowns
On-loan Stellenbosch right-back Nyiko Mobbie is set to face his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns, who ironically have been struggling with injuries in his position.
Sundowns have travelled to the Western Cape to take on Stellies at the Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Downs' first-choice right-back Thapelo Morena has been sidelined for the next few months after suffering a fracture to his ankle. Veteran Anele Ngcongca returned to face Al-Ahly at the weekend.
Youngster Nicholas Lukhubeni has had to step in.
Downs signed Mobbie at the beginning of the season from Free State Stars but was quickly shipped out on loan. The 25-year-old has been instrumental for Stellies this season with 22 appearances in all competitions.
Mobbie will likely have his hands full trying to deal with the imminent threat from the tricky Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino.
Stellies coach Steve Barker admits that Downs perhaps may be regretting their decision to loan him out.
"It took a while for him to find his feet but he has been good for us. Hopefully, he can have a big game against them to show them what he can do," Barker said.
"He is a quality player and I think he will want to show that he will be ready to make an impact for them next season.
"In hindsight, they would have probably liked to keep him for the season but we moved at the chance to get him on loan."
Stellies have a difficult schedule in the seven remaining league games where they will meet the big three - Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Despite the daunting programme, they are not intimidated.
"We have a few home games in those remaining games. We have seen in the PSL that the bigger teams are not guaranteed any points," Barker said.
