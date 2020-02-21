Ill-discipline rules as PSL DC proves utterly clueless

For instance, it has been 154 days since Sirino committed "assault", according to this DC. Sirino was charged for an on-field incident involving Clayton Daniels, of SuperSport United, during Sundowns' MTN8 semifinal second leg on September 18 last year.

But it was only on Thursday evening that the PSL announced he'd been found guilty. Heaven knows how long it will take for a sanction to be imposed!

Little had been heard of the case for a while, with PSL's freelance prosecutor Nande Becker occasionally throwing tid-bits in the media about what the outcome might be. He had told us last month that Sirino could face a four-match ban.

Contrast the Sirino matter with that of Mpho Makola of Cape Town City, who was initially banned for six months, also for "assault". Makola was charged on October 19 2019, with the outcome released less than a month later, on November 15. Why would the Sirino matter drag on for so long?

We would be reluctant to blame those who accuse Becker of using DC processes to influence the title race, because this is the third year running that a matter has dragged on for so long under his watch.

To start with, Sirino, a very important player in the Downs arsenal, should in no way have been charged with assault for what was a fairly innocuous clash with Daniels. Even the referee on the day applied common sense and warranted it a yellow card offence.

If Becker was seeking relevance by dramatically charging anyone with real assault, he should have looked no further than Maritzburg United's Gabriel Nyoni. The Zimbabwean appeared to aim a kick straight at Peter Leeuwenburgh on City in a league match two weeks ago.

The City goalkeeper has not played since, having been stretchered off with a severely bleeding wound to the head. Nyoni, meanwhile, has returned from a two-match suspension, without Becker’s useless DC uttering a word.

Expecting the PSL DC now to act decisively on deliberate time-wasting, in the same manner that Uefa did when Sergio Ramos, of Real Madrid, was found to have hankered for a yellow card in a Champions League match against Ajax Amsterdam last year, would be like attempting to draw water from a stone. By the way, Fifa rules make provision to escalate an intentional booking to a further one match ban.

The PSL DC, basically, exists only in name.

*This column was updated following the PSL statement on Thursday evening.