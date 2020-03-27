On-loan players stake their claim from the 'wilderness'

In most cases, on loan players' motive to impress is to prove to parent clubs that temporarily shipping them out was a mistake.

Sihle Ndebele picks five players who shone during their loan stints this season, perhaps to convince their parent clubs they may be worth another look

Tebogo Tlolane(Maritzburg United from Orlando Pirates)

Pirate signed Tlolane from Chippa in July last year, but in January, the 25-year-old playmaker was loaned out to Maritzburg after playing nine minutes for Bucs.

Tlolane has already managed a goal and an assist from six league outings. The ex-Jomo Cosmos ace is likely to earn a place at the Sea Robber next season.

Nyiko Mobbie (Stellenbosch from Mamelodi Sundowns)

After signing him from Free State Stars post their relegation at the end of last season, Sundowns dropped Mobbie, 25, to Stellenbosch without even playing a single match.

The right-back has been one of Stellies' top performers, topping up his 21 league appearances with a goal and an assist.

With first-choice right-back Thapelo Morena out due to a nasty ankle injury, Downs may be tempted to utilise Mobbie as one of Morena's understudies in the near future, especially with Anele Ngcongca yet to commit to a new contract.