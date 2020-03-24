Molefi Ntseki rues his luck as another Bafana camp fails

"We have had limited time working the players since I have been in charge so the more time spent with the team working on our philosophy would have been good."

The first time a camp had to be abandoned since Ntseki took over was in September when the friendly against Zambia was called off due to xenophobic violence in SA. Replacement opponent Madagascar later also withdrew.

The next seven days would have been Fifa week for international fixtures. With football suspended in most parts of the world, teams can only wait and see what happens in future.

Plans were already afoot for Bafana to fly on a chartered plane to São Tomè. The back-to-back games were going to give clarity if the 50-year-old got it right after some surprise selections including Thabo Matlaba, Thabiso Kutumela, George Maluleka and Gladwin Shitolo to name a few.

"It's really been disappointing to have some disruptions during my reign as Bafana coach. But what else can we do? We just hope and pray that things come right," he said.

Bafana have played three games under Ntseki with the first being a 2-1 friendly win over Mali, while the other was a 0-2 loss to Ghana and a 1-0 win over Sudan in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.