Bidvest Wits pip Orlando Pirates in a seven-goal thriller in Durban

Bidvest Wits beat Orlando Pirates 4-3 in one of the most exciting Absa Premiership games this season, with a seven-goal thriller which produced one of the best goals this season at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

Phathutsedzo Nange scored the goal that separated the two sides in the 82nd minute after Cole Alexander looked to give Wits the winner in the 68th minute before substitute Gabadinho Mhango scored the equalising goal in the 83rd minute to make it 3-3.

Wits were forced to play this game in Durban after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) deemed their venue in Milpark in Johannesburg not good enough to host this fixture.

It was a game in which both fans were not sure where it was going as both teams went for the victory.

But in the end it was Gavin Hunt’s team which went home with the full points and moved to second spot of the Premiership log with 12 points from five games.

For Bucs interim coach Rulani Mokwena he will see this defeat as derailing his confirmation as head coach of Pirates after getting his first win against Chippa United at home last week.

Wits took the lead in the second minute of the game, with Deon Hotto beating Joris Delle with an outstanding free kick just outside the area in the second minute of the game.