Some of the PSL's most dramatic moments

The 2019/20 PSL season which will likely come to be known as the coronavirus season will have one of the most unusual and tumultuous finishes in history.

In the coming weeks it will have to be decided whether the season will be finished or not.

Whether the campaign is cancelled altogether or whether the remaining games will be crammed into May and June, it will remain controversial nonetheless. There are on average eight games remaining to be played by each team in the Absa Premiership with Kaizer Chiefs in the lead.