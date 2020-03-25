Molefi Ntseki on Bongani Zungu: It wasn't a snub

There appeared to be some friction in the Bafana Bafana setup after star midfielder Bongani Zungu openly questioned his exclusion from the most recent squad, but coach Molefi Ntseki has now cleared the air on the matter.

Two weeks ago, Zungu was omitted from the 25-man squad that was due to face Sao Tome and Principe. In reaction, the Amiens SC star posted a cryptic response on Twitter, saying "Wow", and also reacted with a few emojis.

Social media was abuzz with speculation that the two don't see eye to eye. Ntseki, however, has dismissed the suggestion that there was discord with the player from Duduza, Nigel, on the East Rand.

"People sometimes ignore things continuously and unconsciously. It's a fact that if we have 100 best players in the country and we have to select 25, there will be some who will be complaining and questioning why they are not selected," Ntseki told Sowetan.