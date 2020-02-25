Dylan Kerr wants better play from players

Baroka coach Dylan Kerr demands some improvement from his side if they are to survive relegation this season.

Despite advancing to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals following a 4-2 penalty victory over Hungry Lions at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, Kerr was far from pleased.

He warned his side about the danger of losing their status should they continue with their poor performances.

The Limpopo side had to come back twice against an ABC Motsepe League side in the match.

Evidence Makgopa and Manuel Kambala scored the goals for Bakgaga as they were forced to extra-time by the lower division team.

"I told the players that we can do better, we have to do better. We've got eight league games coming up and if we make mistakes like we did [against Hungry Lions] we are going to get punished and we will lose our status in the PSL," Kerr said.

Baroka find themselves in danger zone and are one of the main relegation candidates. They currently sit 13th on the log standings and are tied on 20 points with Black Leopards, Polokwane City, and AmaZulu.

Kerr wants to see more of a fighting spirit with their decision making in front of goals get better if they are to win matches and improve on their position.

"What I see at training, I want them to replicate it in matches. We seem to play with a bit of fear and if we are afraid of making mistakes we will make mistakes. My left back Sbonelo Ngubane did a fantastic job up until today [Sunday] where he was caught out a few times.

"He got caught out twice and we got punished. But they showed great character to come back from the game... Two good goals, it's good to be in the last eight.

Baroka will visit Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday.