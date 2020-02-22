Hungry Lions have an appetite to beat a PSL team

Hungry Lions coach Henry Basie says his side are determined to defeat Baroka FC in their Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday to change the battered image of Northern Cape football.

The ABC Motsepe League side have already ousted second-tier Jomo Cosmos from the competition in the last round, but must now take on Premier League opponents in Polokwane.

Basie says the 24-0 hammering handed out by Mamelodi Sundowns to Powerlines FC in the 2012 competition was a major setback for the province in terms of its football image, and what little interest from scouts in the region before that has all but dried up to nothing.

But a major scalp of Baroka could have a few eyes return to the province to seek the talent he believes is waiting to be discovered.

“It would be a rewriting of the history books and a great thing for the Northern Cape,” Basie tells SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.