Mduduzi admits he's still finding his feet at City

Cape Town City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane admits that he is finding it difficult to adjust to his new team.

Mdantsane joined City from Baroka in December after his contract was terminated by the Limpopo club. He has only made four appearances, three as a sub while starting against Kaizer Chiefs. He had made 11 appearances for Bakgaga before his move.

"It's never easy going into the new team. There are quality players here so I knew coming here was never going to be easy for me," Mdantsane said.

"There are a lot of good players and whenever I get a chance, I just have to perform. This is a great team and I'm happy to be part of this club. They are well organised and they respect the players.

"The support in the team is incredible and I'm excited to be part of the Citizens."

The 25-year-old is pleased that he can focus on playing after there was a dispute over his move from Bakgaga to City last month, which nearly delayed his debut.