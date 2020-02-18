Leopards coach Alan Clark gets advice from Gavin Hunt

Black Leopards coach Alan Clark says Gavin Hunt has -given him some advice on how to succeed at Lidoda Duvha.

Hunt had a memorable stint as Leopards coach in the 2001/2002 when he led an unlikely group of players to a top-eight finish.

Clark took charge of Leopards earlier this month after Cavin Johnson was fired. The Benoni-born mentor was then promoted from assistant coach to the interim man in charge.

"I had a few words with Gavin and we spoke about football in general but we of course spoke about life in Venda," Clark told Sowetan.

"Leopards fans are among the most passionate fans and the support the team receives is on par with the big teams in the country.