Leopards coach Alan Clark gets advice from Gavin Hunt
Black Leopards coach Alan Clark says Gavin Hunt has -given him some advice on how to succeed at Lidoda Duvha.
Hunt had a memorable stint as Leopards coach in the 2001/2002 when he led an unlikely group of players to a top-eight finish.
Clark took charge of Leopards earlier this month after Cavin Johnson was fired. The Benoni-born mentor was then promoted from assistant coach to the interim man in charge.
"I had a few words with Gavin and we spoke about football in general but we of course spoke about life in Venda," Clark told Sowetan.
"Leopards fans are among the most passionate fans and the support the team receives is on par with the big teams in the country.
"He just told me to enjoy the experience and give it my best. If the supporters see that you are giving it your all then they will get behind you."
The 40-year-old has been tasked with rescuing Leopards from the relegation chop. They are in 14th place but are tied with three other teams (AmaZulu, Polokwane City and Baroka) on 20 points.
Clark has been in charge of three games where the team has two wins and a loss. They were unlucky to lose 0-1 to Orlando Pirates in their league game on Sunday after a late own goal from Thabiso Mokoena.
"I think we gave a good account of ourselves and deserved more from the game.
"To lose like that from a fluke goal was really unfortunate," Clark said.
The Venda club will next take on Amavarara in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Friday (8pm).
Nedbank Cup
Second round fixtures
Friday: Leopards v Amavarara, Thohoyandou, 8pm Saturday: Highlands v Chiefs, Makhulong, 3pm; Happy Wanderers v TS Sporting, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm; Mbombela
v Real Kings, Kanyamazane, 3pm; Celtic v Maritzburg,
Dr Molemela Stadium, 8.15pm
Sunday: Baroka v Hungry Lions, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3pm; Sundowns v Vaal University,
Lucas Moripe Stadium, 3pm
Monday: Wits v Chippa, Bidvest Stadium, 7.30pm
