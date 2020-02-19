History might not favour Kaizer Chiefs vs Highlands Park: five points to ponder ahead of Cup Last 16

2) History might not favour Kaizer Chiefs vs Highlands Park

Kaizer Chiefs might have made the final of the Nedbank Cup last year, but they have exited in the Last 16 more times (four) than any other round since the competition got its current name in 2008.

That will not weigh heavily on the minds of the players though as they prepare to face Highlands Park in Tembisa on Saturday, who they have beaten 3-2 and 3-0 already in the league this season.

But history has a funny way of repeating itself, which means they might wish to avoid a penalty shoot-out, having lost their last four in a row in the competition dating back 13 years.

Arrows (2007), Sundowns (2008), Bidvest Wits (2014) and SuperSport United (2017) have all got the better of them since then, without a single success.

The rider to that is that they won two shoot-outs in the Telkom Knockout this season, seeing off Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates.

Highlands Park have already been involved in three shoot-outs in this campaign, once in the MTN8 against Polokwane City, which they won, and two in the Telkom Knockout against Black Leopards (won) and Maritzburg United (lost).

3) Rise of the minnows

There had only ever been two teams from the SAFA structures in the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup before this season, and so the sight of double that number, four, has raised a few eyebrows.

The Last 32 draw can play a role in that, but VUT and Northern Cape ABC Motsepe League side Hungry Lions defeated opposition from divisions above them.

Does it signal there is a closing of the gap between the amateur structures and the professional game?

This weekend might give us a clearer idea, as third-tier Amavarara travel to Black Leopards on Friday, Happy Wanderers host second-tier TS Sporting the next day and Hungry Lions travel to Baroka FC on Sunday.

VUT take on Sundowns at the same time. The amateur side to go the furthest in the competition was Baroka FC in 2011 when they reached the semifinals, and narrowly lost on penalties to Black Leopards.

But that Baroka team wasn’t half bad; they had the likes of Lantshene Phalane, Katlego Mashego, Khunadi Nkoana, Thobani Mncwango, Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela, who would all go on to play in the PSL.