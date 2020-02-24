Loss heightens Kaizer Chiefs' tensions ahead of derby

In a week where he could do more with some relaxation, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp appears to feel the pressure after two negative results, in successive weeks.

After Chiefs were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup competition by Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday, Middendorp could not hide his frustration, bemoaning the state of the pitch.

Chiefs will head into Saturday's epic derby against Orlando Pirates after defeats to Maritzburg United in a league clash, and now Highlands Park. The Glamour Boys were booted out of the competition following a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat against the Lions of the North.

"Saturday is our next game, and we need to concentrate on it," Middendorp said when asked if his team would focus on winning the Absa Premiership title, the only trophy Amakhosi must fight for this season.

What makes it even more difficult for Middendorp, is that they lead the log by four slim points, with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns breathing down their neck.

This means he can't afford a defeat against Pirates on Saturday.