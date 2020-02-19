Wits’ title hopes suffer another blow in home draw against Highlands

Bidvest Wits’ outside chances of a league title are fast dissipating, being held to a 2-2 home Absa Premiership draw by industrious Highlands Park at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night.

This followed a 1-0 home defeat for Wits – who beat Baroka FC 1-0 on the road on Saturday –Maritzburg United at Bidvest last week.

The result leaves fifth-placed Wits, who have suffered again from poor home form this season, on 34 points from 18 games, well off the pace of leaders Kaizer Chiefs (45 points from 20 matches).

Mothobi Mvala put Highlands ahead in the 27th minute, Elias Pelembe equalising two minutes into first-half injury time in a match played in a slippery pitch from driving rain in the opening stages.

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo put Wits’ ahead in the 50th. Peter Shalulile earned the 86th-minute penalty from which he equalised.

Highlands dominated play in the first half against a disjointed Wits.