Vaal University of Technology underdogs give Mamelodi Sundowns scare

Mamelodi Sundowns were made to sweat as they laboured to a 2-0 win over amateurs Vaal University of Technology to progress to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals in Atteridgeville yesterday.

The 2016 African champions had to toil to get the victory against the SAB Regional League side.

An extraordinary thing happened in the opening half. VUT were matching the star-studded Sundowns pound for pound. The university side showed little respect to their rich opponents from Chloorkop.

Going into this game, many people would have feared that VUT would receive the whipping of their lives. But the annihilation never came and VUT can hold their heads high after a good performance. The team brought with them a good number of supporters with 18 buses having delivered students to the stadium.

In the build-up to the game, coach Pitso Mosimane mentioned that he was taking no chances and would not risk being embarrassed by the upstarts.