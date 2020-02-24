Vaal University of Technology underdogs give Mamelodi Sundowns scare
Mamelodi Sundowns were made to sweat as they laboured to a 2-0 win over amateurs Vaal University of Technology to progress to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals in Atteridgeville yesterday.
The 2016 African champions had to toil to get the victory against the SAB Regional League side.
An extraordinary thing happened in the opening half. VUT were matching the star-studded Sundowns pound for pound. The university side showed little respect to their rich opponents from Chloorkop.
Going into this game, many people would have feared that VUT would receive the whipping of their lives. But the annihilation never came and VUT can hold their heads high after a good performance. The team brought with them a good number of supporters with 18 buses having delivered students to the stadium.
In the build-up to the game, coach Pitso Mosimane mentioned that he was taking no chances and would not risk being embarrassed by the upstarts.
Downs played their second-string team, with the likes of Bangaly Soumahoro, Sammy Seabi and Aubrey Ngoma getting a run for the first time in ages. It was clear to see that some of the players haven't played in a while as Sundowns failed to click. They were simply not troubling VUT and judging by his antics on the bench, Mosimane was very frustrated.
VUT, on the other hand, had nothing to lose and were growing in confidence. Attacking midfielder Ntokozo Mgidi had some good touches on the ball, along with striker Reitumetse Hlongwane.
After a tongue-lashing from Mosimane in the half-time team talk, Downs came out with more intent. The deadlock was finally broken when Wayne Arendse scored with a header in the 54th minute off an Ali Meza corner.
Moments later VUT could have equalised after they won a penalty but Hlongwane skied the ball. They were made to regret that penalty miss as Phakamani Mahlambi scored in the 70th minute.
At Peter Mokaba Stadium, Baroka beat Hungry Lions 4-2 on penalties. The two teams were tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, and had a goalless extra-time.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.