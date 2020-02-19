Da Gama plays underdog card before Wits encounter

Whether one agrees or disagrees with Owen da Gama when the shrewd football mentor talks about Highlands Park, the conclusion remains his parting shot: "We are still on a learning curve."

Da Gama has repeatedly said this of his team. Basically, he is neither raising any hopes or dampening the spirits of his players. But the truth is, whatever the outcome, Da Gama would have warned you.

In a way, his modesty and the respect he always gives to the opposition, have made some of his opponents drop their guards and he punished them.

The Lions of the North will visit Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium tonight in what could be a thrill-a-minute of the PSL fixture, and that is based on the fact that both sides will want to continue where they left off last weekend.