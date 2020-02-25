Mkhize has strength of Samson at age 114

A man believed to be one of the oldest people in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, credits drinking lots of water and keeping fit as his secret to long life.

Samson Mkhize, who turned 114 last week, told Sowetan that he had over the years also avoided spicy food.

Although Mkhize stopped attending a local gym held three times a week in a church in July, it had been part of his life for decades.

"I loved going to the gym so much and I had been doing it ever since I arrived in Mamelodi. I have been exercising a lot and some of the people that I used to attend gym with have died," he said.

"I grew up exercising and my body got used to it and I'm happy to reach this age."

He said upon realising his body was struggling to keep up with the gym demands due to old age, he stopped going.

He said he still cleans, cooks, and does his own laundry. His regular activities include sweeping his yard every morning.