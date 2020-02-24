Cup win massive for Bloemfontein Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema believes their Nedbank Cup round of 16 victory over Maritzburg United on Saturday will go a long way in getting their league campaign back on track.

Celtic dispatched high-flying Maritzburg 3-2 to progress to the last eight of the Ke Yona Cup at Dr Molemela Stadium at the weekend.

It was Harris Tchillimbou's 94th-minute goal that sealed the deal for Phunya Sele Sele after the Team of Choice had made it 2-2 via Kwanda Mngonyama in the last seconds of regulation time.

Maritzburg had drawn first blood through Thabiso Kutumela in the first half but Tumelo Njoti grabbed the equaliser a few minutes later. Maloisane Ramasimong put Celtic ahead four minutes past the hour-mark.

The win for the Free State-based outfit came on the back of successive league defeats away to Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"This is a massive win for us, especially after our disappointing trip to Gauteng where we lost to Highlands and Sundowns.

"It was very important to get a win.

"Losing three games consecutively can cause a lot of panic. So I think this win will also help us turn things around in the league," Seema told Sowetan yesterday.