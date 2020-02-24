On-form Shalulile happy to be scoring goals again

"It was a bad January for me without goals, but that never stopped me from working hard. I always believe that things come at you at the right time," Shalulile said.

"God brought things for me at the right time and my form is back. I will keep on pushing and working the same way I'm doing."

The 27-year-old has scored six goals this month. He first netted a brace against Uthongathi in the Nedbank Cup opening round, another brace against Bloemfontein Celtic before scoring an equaliser against Bidvest Wits in their 2-2 draw last week both in the league.

"What has changed was me putting pressure on myself because all the weight was on my shoulders. It is all about hard work. My teammates have been helping me in everything. As a striker, you need to deliver, it doesn't matter what kind of game you are playing and what level."

Shalulile also explained his understanding with fellow teammate Lindokuhle Mbatha as the two have enjoyed a good partnership.

"It all starts at training, he always knows how I move and all that. He brings it to the game and when you do that opponents don't know and that's where we capitalise on it."