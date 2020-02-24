On-form Shalulile happy to be scoring goals again
Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile has attributed his current form to the hard work he has been putting in behind the scene at the club.
Following a month without scoring a goal for the Lions of the North in January, Shalulile has hit form which saw him record three successive man-of-the-match awards.
The Namibian international produced another five-star performance when his side knocked Kaizer Chiefs out from the Nedbank Cup competition following a 5-4 dramatic penalty shoot-out at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.
Shalulile scored the opener midway through the second half, before Sello Motsepe's own goal drew Chiefs level.
The Namibian also netted during the penalty shoot-out to make sure Highlands Park progressed to the quarterfinals.
"It was a bad January for me without goals, but that never stopped me from working hard. I always believe that things come at you at the right time," Shalulile said.
"God brought things for me at the right time and my form is back. I will keep on pushing and working the same way I'm doing."
The 27-year-old has scored six goals this month. He first netted a brace against Uthongathi in the Nedbank Cup opening round, another brace against Bloemfontein Celtic before scoring an equaliser against Bidvest Wits in their 2-2 draw last week both in the league.
"What has changed was me putting pressure on myself because all the weight was on my shoulders. It is all about hard work. My teammates have been helping me in everything. As a striker, you need to deliver, it doesn't matter what kind of game you are playing and what level."
Shalulile also explained his understanding with fellow teammate Lindokuhle Mbatha as the two have enjoyed a good partnership.
"It all starts at training, he always knows how I move and all that. He brings it to the game and when you do that opponents don't know and that's where we capitalise on it."
