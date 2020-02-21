Highlands Park want to settle score with Chiefs

Highlands Park have a score to settle when they square off against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Makhulong Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Given that they have already lost twice to Amakhosi in the Absa Premiership this season, their coach Owen Da Gama has issued a warning to the Glamour Boys, saying there is no way his side can lose three times to the same team in a season. Chiefs beat the Lions of the North 3-2 away before completing a league double by winning 3-0 at home.

"It's a cup game and I don't see us losing three times [to Chiefs]. It could be third time lucky, you will never know, but we will surely give it our best shot."

Da Gama's charges have been enjoying some good results recently since beating GladAfrica side Uthongathi in the cup and Bloemfontein Celtic in the league.