Highlands Park want to settle score with Chiefs
Highlands Park have a score to settle when they square off against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Makhulong Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Given that they have already lost twice to Amakhosi in the Absa Premiership this season, their coach Owen Da Gama has issued a warning to the Glamour Boys, saying there is no way his side can lose three times to the same team in a season. Chiefs beat the Lions of the North 3-2 away before completing a league double by winning 3-0 at home.
"It's a cup game and I don't see us losing three times [to Chiefs]. It could be third time lucky, you will never know, but we will surely give it our best shot."
Da Gama's charges have been enjoying some good results recently since beating GladAfrica side Uthongathi in the cup and Bloemfontein Celtic in the league.
They drew 2-2 against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday in a league match, while Chiefs are still licking their wounds after their defeat at home to Maritzburg United.
"There is no doubt there is a lot of pressure on Chiefs, they are a big team, they are vulnerable and I think we've got a score to settle without a doubt. That's a game where we have to prove that we can do it against a team like Chiefs."
Da Gama will be without his captain Mothobi Mvala who received his fourth booking against Wits on Wednesday.
"Big blow but everything happens for a reason. If it is not meant to be, it is not meant to be; somebody must play. Maybe we can also give him some time to rest as well.
"But it is a big loss to us. There is nothing you can do, this happens to the best of teams. We will just try to patch up and keep moving on."
