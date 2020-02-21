Bloem Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema: ‘I am not talking about top 8’

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema says he will only start entertaining talks of finishing in the top eight when his team get to 30 points.

After a promising start where Celtic spent most of the time in the top half of the table, they have since dropped to 10th on the log with 25 points in recent weeks due to inconsistent performances.

Their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus in midweek was their eighth loss of the season after 21 matches and they are faced with a demanding job of reviving their campaign in the coming weeks.

“At the moment I am not even talking about top eight,” said the former Orlando Pirates and Lesotho captain, who admitted that relegation worries will remain if Celtic don’t reach the 30 points mark.

“As long as we have not gone over the 30 points mark, we are still worried about relegation.

“At the moment, we don’t even want to talk about top eight, we just want to push to go over 30 points and see how far can we finish after that. At the moment, we still have to work very hard because we are still in danger.”