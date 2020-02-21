WATCH | ‘Kaizer Chiefs will never win this league’, says Junior Khanye

Junior Khanye has said this season’s long-time Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs will not win the league title this season, and tipped defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch it again.

The former Chiefs star pulled no punches and gave Amakhosi no chance of winning the title this season, slamming Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp’s tactics as “too predictable”.

The 34-year-old Daveyton-born ex-footballer was speaking as he left the FNB stadium following Chiefs’ 2-1 Premiership defeat to Maritzburg United on Saturday, in a video that was posted on YouTube on Sunday.

“I will be straightforward to you. I don’t see Kaizer Chiefs winning the league. I will be honest to you,” the fiery Khanye told the YouTube channel IdiskiTV, for whom he is an analyst.