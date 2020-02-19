'My focus is on helping Celtic,' says Jackson Mabokgwane

Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane is in no mood of doing favours of his former team Orlando Pirates in the league race.

Some will be crossing fingers that Celtic can hold Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld tonight (7.30pm).

Downs can elbow Pirates from the second spot in the league and reduce Kaizer Chiefs' lead at the top to just four points. Mabokgwane said the objective is for his team to get a positive result and return to the top eight.

"For us the focus is not on worrying about the battle at the top. Our aim is to get a good result so we can get back into the top eight," he said.

"We need the result. We didn't get a good result in our previous game and the plan is to make up for it."

At the weekend, Phunya Sele Sele lost 0-2 to Highlands Park in Tembisa.

The Free State side have been displaced from the top half and are now 10th with 25 points from 20 games.

Mabokgwane said their aim is to do better than their eighth place finish from last season.

"There are now about 10 games to go and we are looking to get as much (points) as possible from these games.

"Our aim is to finish better than we did last season. We have a good team with the right balance of youth and experience. We don't see why we cannot finish in a good position, it's in our hands."

Celtic will face perhaps the most intimidating attack in South African football that includes Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi to name but just a few.