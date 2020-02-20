Sundowns players' deliberately inviting yellow cards 'part of the game', says Pitso Mosimane

Was it unsporting behaviour or did Mamelodi Sundowns just box clever?

Football fans have reacted in different ways to what unfolded when four Sundowns players halted the game and took turns to intentionally get themselves yellow cards.

After the 80th minute in their clash with Bloemfontein Celtic, Downs players got themselves in trouble with referee Cedric Muvhali.

Gaston Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Hlompho Kekana and Mosa Lebusa play acted to pretend they were taking a corner kick but only to waste time and force a yellow card.

Sundowns were 2-1 ahead in the match and went on to win it. The players have now accumulated four yellows and will be suspended for the clash against minnows Vaal University of Technology in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.