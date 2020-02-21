Celtic happy to go back to 'slaughter house'

Home is where the heart is, and Bloemfontein Celtic can't wait to return to their place of comfort after a terrible week away.

Phunya Sele Sele spent the past week in Gauteng where they lost to Highlands Park

(0-2) and most recently Mamelodi Sundowns (1-2) in the league on Wednesday.

Goals from Sibusiso Vilakazi and Hlompho Kekana did the trick for Sundowns while Ndumiso Mabena got on the scoresheet for Celtic.

Celtic will now gladly return to the Free State to take on Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at the Dr Molemela Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

"Can we leave [Gauteng] please, there are no points here. Can we leave and go back to our happy hunting ground? It's not nice that we came here to play two games and came out with nothing," coach Lehlohonolo Seema said.