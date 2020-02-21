Celtic happy to go back to 'slaughter house'
Home is where the heart is, and Bloemfontein Celtic can't wait to return to their place of comfort after a terrible week away.
Phunya Sele Sele spent the past week in Gauteng where they lost to Highlands Park
(0-2) and most recently Mamelodi Sundowns (1-2) in the league on Wednesday.
Goals from Sibusiso Vilakazi and Hlompho Kekana did the trick for Sundowns while Ndumiso Mabena got on the scoresheet for Celtic.
Celtic will now gladly return to the Free State to take on Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at the Dr Molemela Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).
"Can we leave [Gauteng] please, there are no points here. Can we leave and go back to our happy hunting ground? It's not nice that we came here to play two games and came out with nothing," coach Lehlohonolo Seema said.
"Maritzburg are a good team and the only thing we are happy about is playing at home. We want to give this cup our best shot."
Siwelele will be hoping that their team can find some refuge in the cup and momentarily forget about the Absa Premiership standings.
Celtic have been nudged out of the top half and are now 10th in the league, five points away from the relegation zone.
Seema said Celtic are uncomfortable with where they are at the moment. "I am not thinking about top eight, we don't even want to talk about it.
"We just want to push ourselves over that 30 points mark and then we can start talking. We still have to work hard. For as long as we are under the 30-point mark, we are still in danger."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.