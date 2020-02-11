Precedence shows Amakhosi's appeal may falter
Banned for four months and with his season effectively over, Black Leopards midfielder Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana did not sound too bothered about the sanction Fifa has meted out on him yesterday.
Instead, he expressed hope that his parent club Chiefs would soon provide direction on what happens next.
"Chiefs are still in contact with Fifa and after that we can talk. Now I can't comment. I will talk after two days," the Malagasy player said when contacted.
Asked if he was still training with Leopards, where he's on loan, Dax indicated he will continue training.
Chiefs will appeal the Fifa ruling with the Court for Arbitration in Sport.
The Chiefs transfer ban- a first in SA - follows similar world trends imposed by Fifa recently. English Premiership giants Chelsea were banned for similar case and, after winning their appeal, their ban from signing players was reduced to one window last December. Initially, Chelsea were given a two-window ban by Fifa in February last year for breaching rules on signing young players.
Also, Spanish giants Barcelona were handed a 14-month ban from signing players in 2015 after being found guilty of breaching Fifa's rules on the transfer of players aged under 18. But their appeal was unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, Leopards coach Alan Clark sympathised with Dax and said the midfielder was very much in his plans before the ruling.
"... As a human being, I feel for Dax because it's an unlikely situation for him to be in. We are all there for him as a team. Hopefully, they can resolve this, but it's not really my place to talk about this." -Neville Khoza
