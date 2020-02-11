Precedence shows Amakhosi's appeal may falter

Banned for four months and with his season effectively over, Black Leopards midfielder Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana did not sound too bothered about the sanction Fifa has meted out on him yesterday.

Instead, he expressed hope that his parent club Chiefs would soon provide direction on what happens next.

"Chiefs are still in contact with Fifa and after that we can talk. Now I can't comment. I will talk after two days," the Malagasy player said when contacted.

Asked if he was still training with Leopards, where he's on loan, Dax indicated he will continue training.

Chiefs will appeal the Fifa ruling with the Court for Arbitration in Sport.