Fifa ruling may strip Kaizer Chiefs bare

Kaizer Chiefs may have to rely on a thin squad to campaign in the Absa Premiership next season, should their appeal against an effective 18-month transfer ban imposed by Fifa fail.

Fifa has ruled that Chiefs were out of order to sign Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors without compensating the Madagascan club in June 2018, and has barred Amakhosi from recruiting new players until June 2021 as a consequence.

The transfer embargo would mean Ernst Middendorp will have to rely on a severely depleted squad, which could be detrimental should Chiefs go on to win the Absa Premiership this season and qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Chiefs currently have a 30-man squad, excluding players on loan, but the fact that some players' contracts expire this winter could leave them in a pickle.

George Maluleka and Leo Castro are among the high-profile seniors who have yet to agree new deals.

Chiefs may have to promote youngsters from their development team, and recall others from loan to bolster a squad bound to compete on many fronts.