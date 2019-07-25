Castro staying, so one foreign player must go

Having initially transfer-listed him and removed him from the Carling Black Label Cup ballot, Kaizer Chiefs no longer want to release striker Leonardo Castro.

Amid exhausting their foreign quota, Chiefs were prepared to part ways with Castro. But the Colombian forward has since done well in the pre-season, prompting the club to make a U-turn.

"Castro is having a good pre-season. I am very happy with him at the moment, how he took this pre-season, how he contributed into it," said Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp.

"He is coming back into the place, into the interest from our side, can be a good pairing with some other players, with what we have seen so far."

Being taken-off the voting system means Castro is not eligible to play in the "Beer Cup" against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

As the other four foreigners are the new signings, the confirmation of Castro's stay means one between Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana will make way.

Perhaps an indication that he's leaving, Dax's jersey number six has been given to new recruit Kearyn Baccus, who arrived alongside Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole, Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei and Serbian marksman Samir Nurkovic.

Missing the better part of the pre-season because of their involvement in the recent Africa Cup of Nations seems to have put Akpeyi and Dax on the back foot.