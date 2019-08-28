Mwape Musonda staying put in Leopards' lair

Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda will remain with the club after his overseas move failed to materialise.

Musonda was put on sale after finishing the previous season as the top scorer in the Absa Premiership with 16 goals.

"I don't think a move will be possible in this window. I had some offers but the clubs failed to come to an agreement. We will see what happens. Maybe in future a transfer can happen but for now I am with Leopards," Musonda said.

There was interest for the 28-year-old from a handful of clubs in Saudi Arabia and China. It appears, however, that they were unwilling to meet Lidoda Duvha's evaluation of the goal-poacher.