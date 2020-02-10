'Dax' transfer saga returns to bite Chiefs

The protracted signing of Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana by Kaizer Chiefs two years ago has seemingly come back to haunt them, with Fifa banning Amakhosi from signing new players for the next two transfer windows.

Chiefs signed Dax in 2018 from Madagascar club Fosa Juniors, but an apparent dispute over a transfer fee saw the matter ending up at Fifa, and the world governing body has sent out a ruling to the SA Football Association, and the player's current club, Black Leopards, banning him for four months and barring Chiefs from registering new players for the next season.

"We've received the ruling from Safa, but it's not our issue because the complaint was not against us," said Leopards spokesperson Chief Thidiela.

Chiefs spotted Dax at the Cosafa Cup in May 2018 in Polokwane, where he was player of the tournament, and announced they had concluded a deal with him, only for Fosa to demand compensation. It is understood they put a $3m (R45m) price tag on him, which Chiefs declined to pay as they reasoned the Madagascan league was not fully professional, and that the player had denied having a contract with Fosa.