Dax Andrianarimanana joins Leopards den

Andrianarimanana's move from Chiefs was forced by the fact that Amakhosi have exhausted their foreign quota after signing a couple of foreigners in the current transfer window.

Chiefs will register Daniel Akpeyi (Nigeria), Leonardo Castro (Colombia), Lazarous Kambole (Zambia), James Kotei (Ghana) and Samir Nurkovic (Serbia) as their foreign players for the 2019/2020 season.

The likes of Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande, who are from Zimbabwe, are registered as locals because they've been in the country for more than five years.

In fact, Sowetan learnt some weeks ago that the National First Division was considered as an option for Dax.