Dax Andrianarimanana joins Leopards den
Madagascan international Adriamirado Andrianarimanana, pictured, has found a new home at Black Leopards.
Popularly known as "Dax", Andrianarimanana, 28, joined Lidoda Duvha yesterday ahead of the start of the new season this weekend.
Leopards will host Polokwane City at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday (3pm). It wasn't clear at the time of writing whether he would be available for the match.
Andrianarimanana's move from Chiefs was forced by the fact that Amakhosi have exhausted their foreign quota after signing a couple of foreigners in the current transfer window.
Chiefs will register Daniel Akpeyi (Nigeria), Leonardo Castro (Colombia), Lazarous Kambole (Zambia), James Kotei (Ghana) and Samir Nurkovic (Serbia) as their foreign players for the 2019/2020 season.
The likes of Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande, who are from Zimbabwe, are registered as locals because they've been in the country for more than five years.
In fact, Sowetan learnt some weeks ago that the National First Division was considered as an option for Dax.