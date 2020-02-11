Ntombhi ya Mutsonga's poetry for president

Masingita Shibambu, a first year University of Limpopo student, is set to usher in President Cyril Ramaphosa with a poem when he delivers the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Shibambu, 19, from Matiyani village near Punda Maria Gate will headline this year's Sona as an imbongi (praise poet) who will deliver poetry in Tsonga to welcome Ramaphosa into parliament.

Shibambu, who is popularly known as Ntombhi ya Mutsonga, told Sowetan she was overwhelmed and excited about her pending performance in front of the nation.

"I'm still in shock because I never thought at this age I will be boarding a flight to Cape Town, amazingly to recite a poem before the president. I'm used to reciting at our local municipal events, weddings and funerals," she said.

Shibambu said she received a call about her billed performance through the Limpopo legislature office.

"When I got the call it was a few days after I had hosted a poetry competition at Malamulele Sports Gym.

"I didn't believe the news that a rural girl will be watched by millions of people, I'm very much thankful to God for choosing me," she said.