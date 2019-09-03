The Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window is officially shut after what has been a comparatively quiet time for player movements compared to previous years. Teams will now have to take their squads to January‚ bar perhaps some free-agent signings‚ and work with what they have got.

SowetanLIVE looks at 10 interesting moves of the window:

ANDRIAMIRADO ANDRIANARIMANANA KAIZER CHIEFS TO BLACK LEOPARDS

The Madagascan midfielder ‘Dax’ was starting to find his footing at the end of last season‚ but was released to join Black Leopards after Chiefs filled up their foreign quota of players.

It came as a disappointment to many AmaKhosi fans‚ who could see the potential in the 28-year-old‚ but he can now showcase that quality in Limpopo where he is likely to get regular game-time.

KEARYN BACCUS, FREE AGENT TO KAIZER CHIEFS

Durban-born Baccus left Australian A-League side Melbourne City at the end of last season but was considered a player of some pedigree and would likely have had some strong options to look at.

He has chosen Chiefs and he has started the season well‚ standing out as a classy midfielder who can keep the side on the front foot with his obvious technical ability.

JEREMY BROCKIE, MAMELODI SUNDOWNS TO MARITZBURG UNITED (LOAN)

Things might not have worked out for Brockie at Sundowns‚ but that does not mean he isn’t a quality striker with bags of experience and a reputation from his SuperSport United days of being a lethal finisher in the box.

Brockie reunites with Eric Tinkler in KwaZulu-Natal and will need no motivation to get his career back on track after a difficult 18 months at Chloorkop. He is the kind of player who could transform this Maritzburg side.

THAMSANQA GABUZA ORLANDO PIRATES TO SUPERSPORT UNITED

Striker Gabuza has spent much of his career getting a bad rap from fans‚ but to most of his coaches he has been a much-needed part of their side. They say strikers should be judged on goals‚ but this only tells half the story and Gabuza brings a physicality and presence to the front-line that his team can exploit. Three goals in the MTN8 so far this season has also been a solid contribution on that score.

FORTUNE MAKARINGE MARTITZBURG UNITED TO ORLANDO PIRATES

Makaringe was one of the leading midfielders in the top-flight last season despite the struggles of his club Maritzburg‚ and it was no surprise when he was signed by Pirates for the new campaign.

He was something of a late bloomer‚ only really becoming a regular in the PSL at the age of 24‚ but will be eager to make up for lost time. The question will be whether he can adapt to the big stage‚ but he certainly has all the attributes to do so.

MPHO MAKOLA ORLANDO PIRATES TO CAPE TOWN CITY

Benni McCarthy admits he couldn’t believe his luck when Makola became available having wanted to sign the veteran midfielder last season. Makola saw his opportunities limited at Pirates and made the move to Cape Town in what is likely be his final big contract‚ but where he can add some guile and experience to the midfield after the retirement of Teko Modise. He has already made a big impact.

RYAN MOON FREE AGENT TO STELLENBOSCH FC

The former Bafana Bafana forward was released by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season and went on trial at Scottish Premier League side Hibernian‚ where he failed to pick up a deal.

Stellenbosch may be the perfect environment for him to find some form though as he is likely to get plenty of game-time at a club in desperate need of goals. There he can show just why he was at one stage considered among the top striking talents in the country.

SAMIR NURKOVIC KFC KOMÀRNO (SLOVAKIA) TO KAIZER CHIEFS

An injury to Leonardo Castro means that Nurkovic has been able to hit the ground running at Chiefs and he looks an excellent acquisition having already shown his ability to both score and create goals.

A good old-fashioned number nine‚ he can hold up the play but also looks good with the ball at his feet and has great ability in the air.

MICHAEL GUMEDE RICHARDS BAY TO LAMONTVILLE GOLDEN ARROWS

Midfielder Gumede has spent most of his career in the National First Division (NFD)‚ but for many it is surprising that it has taken so long for him to get his elevation to the Premier Soccer League.

He was a key part of the Thanda Royal Zulu side that stormed to the NFD title in the 2016/17 season before they sold their status‚ and carried on that form at Richards Bay. He has averaged almost seven goals in a season in his career‚ a healthy return for a player that essentially features out on the wing.

SIBUSISO HLUBI FREE STATE STARS TO POLOKWANE CITY

Hlubi found form towards the end of last season with Free State Stars‚ but despite scoring for four games in a row‚ could not keep them in the top-flight.

He has been snapped up by Polokwane City and already had an impact from his right-wing position‚ helping the Limpopo club to a solid start to the new campaign‚ which includes an MTN8 semifinal. He could be a great buy that flew under the radar for a lot of teams.