PSL proud of its players at Afcon

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has praised the high number of SA-based players at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

There are some 50 players at the Afcon who play in the local Premiership. The PSL is right up there with the French Ligue 1 in terms of representation.

The money-spinning Absa Premiership not only attracts players from across Africa but over the years there has been a sprinkle of imports from Europe and South America too.

"That shows how strong our league is. Our plan has always been to make ours the go-to league instead of having players to north Africa," Khoza said.

"You can see that it's now the quality of players and coaches we attract. All our games are broadcast so that is a huge incentive for the players because they can be seen by scouts from around the world."