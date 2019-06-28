PSL proud of its players at Afcon
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has praised the high number of SA-based players at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.
There are some 50 players at the Afcon who play in the local Premiership. The PSL is right up there with the French Ligue 1 in terms of representation.
The money-spinning Absa Premiership not only attracts players from across Africa but over the years there has been a sprinkle of imports from Europe and South America too.
"That shows how strong our league is. Our plan has always been to make ours the go-to league instead of having players to north Africa," Khoza said.
"You can see that it's now the quality of players and coaches we attract. All our games are broadcast so that is a huge incentive for the players because they can be seen by scouts from around the world."
Bidvest Wits winger Deon Hotto will be in a battle against his clubmates tonight as Namibia take on Bafana Bafana. The roles will be reversed in Cairo, as Hotto will be trying to get the better of his Wits teammates Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sifiso Hlanti and possibly Darren Keet.
Bafana are in desperate need of a win after losing their opening Group D match 1-0 against Ivory Coast on Monday. The Namibians will also be looking to get their campaign back on track as they too lost to Morocco.
Hotto told Sowetan it will be unusual to go up on the international stage against players he knows so much.
"These guys know me inside out so I will have to be a bit different in order to get the better of them," Hotto said.
Kaizer Chiefs keeper Daniel Akpeyi could face his teammate Dax Andrianarimanana when Nigeria face Madagascar in Group B on Sunday.