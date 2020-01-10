Forgotten story of the man who talked Chiefs into life

As Kaizer Chiefs turned 50 years this week, one felt that the tributes and speeches made were only about the brand and its chairperson and had nothing to do with the club's real founders, notably Ewert "The Lip" Nene.

While club manager Bobby Motaung once infamously remarked that Chiefs was a family business, the real supporters who know the history of Africa's most famous football brand will find it impossible to imagine it without The Lip, as Nene was known because of his incessant, fast-talking style and habit of driving around with a loudhailer to publicise matches, especially Pirates/Chiefs derbies.

Debonair, charismatic and flamboyant, its said when Nene hit the Golden City from the Banana City, he did so with a bang. His forte was running grocery stores and filling stations, but soccer was his life.

He was blessed with natural leadership qualities and proved to be an astute administrator. So it was no surprise that he immediately found his role within Orlando Pirates' top hierarchy as team manager, talent scout and PRO. This was in the early '60s and he became great friends with the club's top striker, a lanky left-footed ball juggler named Kaizer Motaung.