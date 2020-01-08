Highlands aim to spoil Chiefs' party

The country's football is in disarray due to Kaizer Chiefs' dominance, and according to energised Highlands Park's fiery boss Sinky Mnisi, his team is just what the doctor ordered.

Mnisi, who has been quiet lately, made it clear yesterday that his team will be looking to rub salt into Amakhosi's wounds, which were carved wide open by SuperSport United who handed them their second loss of the season on Saturday. Kaitano Tembo's Matsatsantsa beat Chiefs 2-1.

Mnisi, whose red ants beat Black Leopards 2-1 on Sunday to move to the fifth spot on the table, said: "I understand people talk about Chiefs celebrations. We respect them and their success, but in reality we don't care. For it is about three points to consolidate our position on the log. We are going to FNB [Stadium] to fix the country's football because some teams have allowed Chiefs to run away with the league.

"Look, we asked our fans from Durban to bring with them the salt from sea which we will put on Chiefs wounds... The least result Chiefs can get against us is a draw."