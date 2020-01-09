Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela joins Polokwane City

Out-of-favour Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela has joined Polokwane City on a five-month loan until the end of the season.

The skilful attacking midfielder joined Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic in the January transfer window in 2018 during the 2017/18 season.

Amakhosi’s Football Manager Bobby Motaung gave his blessings to Mahlasela as he departed to Polokwane.

"Kabelo remains a talented player and we wish him all of the best with City for the next five months‚" said Motaung.

The 28-year-old Mahlasela‚ who has struggled to break into the team under coach Ernst Middendorp‚ will hope to revive his career at Rise and Shine.

He did not make an appearance for Chiefs in the 2017/18 season after picking up an injury shortly soon after joining the Naturena-based side.

He has played a total of 17 games in all competitions for Amakhosi since his arrival.