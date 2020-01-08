Dual mission drives Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs intend to kill two birds with one stone when they host Highlands Park in a league encounter at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

First and foremost, top-of-the-table Amakhosi are determined to bounce back from Saturday's 2-1 defeat at SuperSport United to substantiate their title credentials.

After turning 50 yesterday, Chiefs' secondary motive to go all out for a win tonight would be to complement their half-century anniversary celebrations, a milestone Amakhosi will be celebrating throughout the year.

Chiefs centre-back Daniel Cardoso stressed the significance of outclassing the Lions of the North, aiming to crown their jubilee and consolidate their rather solid home record, having only lost one of their six league outings in their back yard, with five wins and a draw.

"It's our 50th anniversary and we want to keep our home form going. Obviously, we took a setback [referring to the defeat by SuperSport], we know what's at stake as players and it's a must-win for us [against Highlands],'' said Cardoso.