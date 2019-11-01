Union Stadium: roots of the bitter Soweto derby conflict

It's a super Saturday tomorrow as sports enthusiasts across South Africa will be spoilt for "two" finals.

First on the menu will be the much-vaunted Rugby World Cup final between SA and England in Japan that kicks off at 11am (SA time).

The focus will then shift to the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where traditional antagonists Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs face off in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals - a match many regard as the final before the final.

This is the clash that SA football fans are awaiting with bated breath as the Soweto giants will meet for the first time in an official match this season.

The legendary rivalry between Chiefs and Pirates began 50 years ago when one of Bucs' most famous stars, Kaizer Motaung, broke away to form his own club.

The source of the conflict was the expulsion of three of his Pirates teammates - Thomas "Zero" Johnson, Edward "Msomi" Khoza and Ratha "Jimmy Greaves" Mokgoatlheng - for disobedience.